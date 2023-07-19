Fears a piece of the city's 135-year dairy history has ended with the discontinuation of heritage cheese

THERE are fears a piece of the city's 135-year dairy history has ended with the discontinuation of Warrnambool Cheese and Butter's heritage cheese.
The Standard understands the cheese has been discontinued although the reasoning for the decision remains unclear.
Ted De Kok, from Pronto Fine Food Merchants in Warrnambool, said he was surprised to learn from his distributor the cheese products had been discontinued.
He said his distributor told him the popular products had been deleted.
"It's still one of our top selling vintage cheese, particularly the black waxed cheddar," he said.
"I think people would be surprised to know that they're not making Warrnambool cheese."
Mr De Kok said he'd been offered the option to stock Cracker Barrel brand cheese but customers who visited Warrnambool wanted to purchase local cheese.
"It's quite staggering," he said.
"People who come to Warrnambool want Warrnambool cheese.
"They think they'll just roll it out and then one day someone will say whatever happened to Warrnambool Cheese and Butter's cheese and it'll be gone.
"Blessed are the cheese makers."
Despite numerous attempts, Saputo have not responded to The Standard's request for comment.
