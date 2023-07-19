PREMIERSHIP-winning coach Chris McLaren knew where to turn when a key position spot opened up in Koroit's forward line.
The astute mentor asked Matthew Bradley to step up from the Saints' reserves in round five.
Bradley, 20, has played every senior game since, cementing his spot at centre-half-forward as the reigning premier aims for a double chance come Hampden league finals.
The apprentice refrigeration mechanic, who joined the club last year from Hampden league rival South Warrnambool, credited McLaren for developing his football craft.
"Chris is an unbelievable coach and I think it's really shown as well - I went from being a pretty average player to being an OK player - and I think he's had a pretty big influence on that," Bradley said.
"His knowledge of the game is a huge one."
McLaren has turned Bradley, who played one senior game in 2022, from a defender into a goal-kicking option.
"I used to play in the back line a fair bit when I was at South Warrnambool and when I moved to Koroit Chris threw it (forward) out there," Bradley said.
The Warrnambool-based Bradley said his experienced teammates had been crucial to building his belief as a senior player.
"The other boys around me have helped me out so much, especially Will Couch," he said.
"He's had a pretty big influence on my footy career. We've been doing a bit of work together.
"We go to the gym most nights and he has a bit more experience than I do obviously, playing a heap more games than I have, and (he helps) with leading patterns."
The Saints' midfield has helped Bradley feel comfortable at senior level too.
"We are pretty lucky out at Koroit, we have some of the best midfielders in the league so the ball comes in quite easy and they deliver it on a silver plate most entries," Bradley said.
Bradley has endured a spate of injuries across his life including a number of broken bones, some through sport and others "from a bit of stupidity".
He gave basketball away after injuring himself last September.
"I had an incident where I played div four basketball and it was the week before a preliminary final for the twos at Koroit and I rolled my ankle, tore ligaments in it and ended up in a moon boot," Bradley said.
"At the start of this year I fractured my hand in the pre-season...but it wasn't too major. I have broken both wrists, I broke my sternum when I was younger, ribs, feet, fingers, toes - I've broken anything."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
