The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Koroit footballer Matt Bradley settled in Saints' forward line

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
July 20 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit footballer Matt Bradley has found a niche in attack. Picture supplied
Koroit footballer Matt Bradley has found a niche in attack. Picture supplied

PREMIERSHIP-winning coach Chris McLaren knew where to turn when a key position spot opened up in Koroit's forward line.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.