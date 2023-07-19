The Standard
Old Collegians' Tamara Bull to reach 300 senior netball games

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 19 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 5:00pm
Tamara Bull is proud to bring up 300 senior games at Old Collegians - a club she has played her entire junior and senior career for. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Tamara Bull admits it was no surprise her 300th senior appearance was on the cards this season - she maintains Old Collegians' netball games records after-all.

