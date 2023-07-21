South Warrnambool's Tara Boyce believes her team is "as well prepared as possible" to make a run for its first premiership since 2019 as the Roosters launch their first Indigenous guernsey on Sunday.
The undefeated Roosters are chasing a perfect home-and-away record in their final Western Victoria Female Football League home-and-away match against Tyrendarra.
The team will unveil the club's first Indigenous jumpers - designed by women's player Shannon Johnson - in the away clash with a Welcome to Country held before the match.
The Roosters, who have the minor premiership sewn up with a four-game buffer, are expecting a tough contest against the second-placed Darras, with earlier wins decided by nine and 25 points.
"It's going to be a fight to the final siren," Boyce told The Standard. "We've just got to keep that pressure on."
With a final four locked in - South Warrnambool, Tyrendarra, Horsham and reigning premier Hamilton - Boyce said her teammates felt determined heading into finals after falling in the preliminary final last year.
"I wouldn't say we're overly confident but we're going in as best prepared as we can (be)," the midfielder said. "We want it."
Boyce, a member of the club's 2019 premiership, said the influence of women's coach Chris Meade, who coached the Roosters' under 18 premiership side last season, had been a driving force in their success this year. A team focus on fitness has also helped the Roosters stay ahead of the pack.
"We've got Chris this season which has made a big difference," the paramedic said. "And the girls have all just come together, everyone's motivated, determined, showing up every week and doing extras."
Boyce, who prides herself on her running capabilities, said the game had evolved since her first season in 2018.
"It's only going to get better with Auskickers and juniors coming through," she said. "In (a few) years' time, women's football is going to right up there."
For Johnson, who is enjoying learning about her Indigenous heritage, designing the jumpers for a club "she loved" was a proud moment.
"I think people will get behind it, and hopefully this is the right step forward," she said. Johnson, who is originally from Yamatji country in Western Australia, said she tried to be respectful with the symbols used on the jumper and consulted the right people to use correct Gunditjmara symbols.
Johnson said she wanted to capture a map and represent the different communities within the wider women's league.
"The meeting place symbol is to represent our home ground being South Warrnambool," Johnson said.
"Then to have the long journey symbols coming off, showing the ways we go to play the game we love."
Women's symbols represent all the women who make up the competition, while a rainbow on the back of the jumper symbolises the LGBTQIA+ community within the wider football league community.
