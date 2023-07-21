The Standard
South Warrnambool women's footy team unveils Indigenous jumpers

By Meg Saultry
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:00pm
South Warrnambool's Shannon Johnson and Tara Boyce showcase the team's Indigenous jumpers, designed by Johnson, ahead of its round 13 clash against Tyrendarra. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool's Tara Boyce believes her team is "as well prepared as possible" to make a run for its first premiership since 2019 as the Roosters launch their first Indigenous guernsey on Sunday.

