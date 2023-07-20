Injury has forced a flag contender to make up to three changes ahead of its top-five clash, with multiple clubs rewarding strong reserves form with a round 15 call-up.
Panmure will be without key forward Jesse Dalton (wrist) and Matt Colbert (calf) for its four-versus-five game against Russells Creek on the road, with Jacob Taylor (unavailable) a third out.
Bulldogs coach Chris Bant said defender Tyler Murnane, along with utility James Norton and mid-forward Harry Searle, would come into the side. Bant was pleased with the inclusions, with all three playing multiple senior games this year.
The game is must win for both Panmure and Russells Creek, if they are to solidify their standings as potential top three or top five teams come finals.
Meanwhile, top-five contender Allansford has called up Connor Bellman and Lachlan Higginson to face South Rovers.
Bellman, a regular in the Cats' 2022 senior team, returns for his first top grade game of the year following work commitments. The on-baller returned via reserves last round.
Meanwhile, Higginson, a big-bodied utility, has been in the club's best players best in back-to-back reserves games. Ben Lenehan (away) and Jordan Eldridge will miss.
Cats coach Tim Nowell said a win against the Lions was vital to keep the side within striking distance of the top five.
"We played some really consistent and good football last week (against Merrivale) so all I'd like to see is all the boys bring that same focus and commitment they did last week," he said.
Ladder leaders Merrivale have eyed defensive reinforcements ahead of its home game against Timboon, with Oliver Watson and James Fary earning call-ups. Skipper Jack Gleeson will miss the clash, after pulling up sore against Allansford last round.
"We just decided not to take the risk with him" Sobey said of Gleeson. "Hopefully he's back firing against (South) Rovers next week."
Watson, who featured in six of the Tigers' opening eight senior games, missed part of the season with an European holiday before returning through reserves in round 14.
Meanwhile, Fary, who had a delayed start to the season, will play his first senior game of the season after enjoying a strong month of reserves football. Sobey said Fary, a past captain, would provide vital on-field leadership.
The Tigers coach said his team, irrespective of being unbeaten, were keen to improve elements of their game and find its best football at the right time of the year.
"There were a few things last week where we let ourselves down," he said. "It definitely wasn't to the standard that we accept.
"We're looking for a decent response (against Timboon) and I think it started on the track (on Tuesday night)."
Dennington has made three changes for its fixture with top-two Nirranda, with Tyler Duynhoven, Tom Lee and Joseph Dwyer all unavailable. Joby Baker, Ben Haddin and Matthew Farmer come into the side.
The Blues have handed under 18 talent Ryan Bellman a senior debut ahead of the clash, with Jason Lee a second inclusion. They come in for James Willsher (away) and Jeremy Stacey (knee).
Meanwhile, Kolora-Noorat has called up goal sneak George Beasley and tall utility Paul McSween for its home game against Old Collegians. Beasley will make his third senior appearance this year, while for McSween, it will be his first.
Henry Kenna (groin) and Darcy Vick (holiday) will miss.
The Warriors make one like-for-like positional change, with Josh Lucas replacing Nathan Forth (overseas).
Russells Creek v Panmure
Russells Creek
B: L. MacKley, Z. Welsford, J. Edwards
HB: T. Wason, S. Alberts, L. Edwards
C: T. Boyle, P. Brady, S. Brady
HF: B. Hewett, T. Smith, S. Grinter
F: J. Chatfield, C. Templeton, D. Herbertson
R: L. McLeod, T. Lovett, D. Morris
Int: J. Brown, M. Noonan, P. Chatfield, J. Chatfield
Panmure
B: H. Turnham, D. Meade, N. Keane
HB: Z. Reeves, T. Sinnott, Z. Ledin
C: T. Wright, D. Moloney, T. Murnane
HF: P. Ryan, C. Bant, B. Bant
F: L. McLeod, L. Gavin, J. Moloney
R: B. Gedye, L. Kew, T. Gardiner
Int: J. Norton, J. Parsons, S. Mahony, D. Bourke
South Rovers v Allansford
South Rovers
B: T. Bishop, B. Bushell, J. Dalton
HB: J. Harvey, J. Cashin, S. Wilde
C: J. Higgins, M. Picken, K. Lenehan
HF: R. Hehir, J. Bell, B. Oates
F: C. Britten, B. Turland, T. Ryan
R: J. Fedley, S. Williams, J. Morton
Int: M. Edwards, D. Dews, B. Goodall, H. O'Callaghan
Allansford
B: T. Membrey, J. Kirkwood, B. Lee
HB: L. Higginson, B. Edge, A. Gordon
C: B. Williams, K. Jans, R. Swan
HF: C. McLean, B. Hunger, C. Day
F: F. Gleeson, R. Hare, M. Gristede
R: L. Read, Z. Mungean, Z. Jamieson
Int: C. Bellman, T. Mott, K. Gordon
Merrivale v Timboon Demons
Merrivale
B: J. Fary, S. Doukas, W. Lenehan
HB: O. Doukas, S. Barnes, E. Barker
C: H. Owen, T. Stephens, A. Campbell
HF: M. Hausler, J. Wilson
F: N. Krepp, B. Bell, D. Weir
R: T. Porter, J. Porter, M. Sandow
Int: Z. Neave, J. Neave, J. Henderson, C. Rix, O. Watson
Timboon Demons
B: H. Stansfield, L. Smith, C. Dower
HB: I. Arundell, C. Trotter, L. Alsop
C: A. Hunt, N. Deppeler, L. Rosolin
HF: S. Negrello, T. Thorburn, K. Delaney
F: T. Marshallsea, S. Newey, T. Hunt
R: B. Newey, M. Hickey, M. Wallace
Int: L. Cunnington, O. Stansfield, E. Gaut, S. Harkness
Kolora-Noorat v Old Collegians
Kolora-Noorat
B: R. O'Connor, S. OConnor, J. Brooks
HB: J. Evans, T. McKenzie, O. Curran
C: N. Marshall, E. Lee, J. Dillon
HF: P. Baker, G. Beasley, D. Barbary
F: L. Boyd, N. Bourke, C. Kavanagh
R: S. Uwland, F. Beasley, S. Kenna
Int: T. Glennen, P. McSween, T. Kenna, N. Castersen
Old Collegians
B: B. Brooks, D. Gleeson, H. White
HB: J. Lucas, J. Cust, N. Wallace
C: J. Cleaver, T. Mahony, J. Creed
HF: J. Dunne, I. Williams, T. Lewis
F: J. Brooks, J. O'Flynn, C. Barby
R: J. Bateman, H. Hall, T. Kennedy
Int: S. Walker, J. Zippel, C. Duro, F. Williamson-Loft
Dennington v Nirranda
Dennington
B: D. Threlfall, L. Pearson, T. Noonan
HB: D. Paton, J. Keen, L. Campbell-Gavin
C: E. Dowd, J. Hamilton, J. Turner
HF: B. Thornton, J. Woodall, L. McKane
F: B. Barton, B. Hadden, T. Noonan
R: T. Fitzgerald, J. Garner, B. Baker
Int: J. Douglas, N. Alexandrou, M. Farmer, J. Baker
Nirranda
B: C. Wagstaff, L. Weel, B. Poole
HB: J. Irving, B. Harkness, R. Nutting
C: D. Philp, L. Irving, D. Willsher
HF: J. Couch, A. Parsons, B. McCann
F: J. Payne, J. Primmer, D. Craven
R: J. Walsh, J. Paulin, J. Willsher
Int: J. Lee, H. Giblin, B. Kew
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
