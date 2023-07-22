Hampden league live coverage: Round 14

WELCOME to The Standard's live coverage of the Hampden league.
Round 14 includes some intriguing match-ups which could have an impact on the finals make-up.
Sixth-placed Camperdown welcomes fifth-ranked Cobden to Leura Oval while third-placed Terang Mortlake meets seventh-placed Port Fairy, which is well and truly in the top-five hunt, at DC Farran Oval.
In other games, top-placed South Warrnambool will play Hamilton Kangaroos at Reid Oval after the fixture was moved from Friendly Societies' Park, North Warrnambool Eagles welcome Portland to Bushfield and Koroit hosts Warrnambool at Victoria Park.
You can follow our live blog here:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
