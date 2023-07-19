MELBOURNE Cup winner Gold Trip is one of three horses trained by Ciaron Maher to be short-listed for the 2022-23 Victorian Racehorse of the Year award.
Coolangatta and Belle Nipotina are the other two Maher-trained horses among 12 nominations for the prestigious award while Tuvalu, trained by Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith, has also been nominated.
The award, which will be presented at a gala function in Melbourne on August 12, recognises the most outstanding racehorse on Victorian racetracks during the 2022-23 racing season, irrespective of where the horse is trained.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, told The Standard he was delighted to have three of the 12 horses nominated for the award.
"It's a great thrill to have Gold Trip, Collangatta and Belle Nipotina in for the award," the Winslow training export said. "The owners of the three horses are over the moon with the nominations.
"I wouldn't like to split my three as they all won feature races in 2022-23 but I suppose Gold Trip has to poll votes on the back of his Melbourne Cup victory and his second placing in the Caulfield Cup."
Alligator Blood, Anamoe, Cascadian, I'm Thundersruck, In Secret, Mr Brightside, Roch 'N' Horse and Zaaki have also been shortlisted.
A select group of 50 people including Victoria media, race callers, members of Racing Victoria's handicapping panel and the chairman of stewards cast votes for the award.
