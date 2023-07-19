South-west residents are being urged to help 'Fight for the Bight' on Sunday.
Fight for the Bight Port Fairy spokesman Ben Druitt said people would be urged to sign a petition opposing seismic blasting at the event.
"We'd love to see as many people there as possible," Mr Druitt said.
"We've been hearing a lot of concern around these new plans to seismic blast our coastlines because of the sheer scale and proximity to our communities and sensitive marine areas."
Mr Druitt also urged people to attend Moyne Shire Council's monthly meeting on Tuesday.
"The Moyne Shire Council will cast their votes on July 25 to determine whether to oppose seismic testing along their coastline," Mr Druitt said.
"The decision is crucial as scientific research indicates that seismic blasting harms marine ecosystems and ocean life, leading to substantial behavioural changes across various species, both within and outside the blasting areas."
Mr Druitt said the proposed seismic blasting project was seen as a preliminary step for future gas drilling projects along the south-west Victorian coastline. "The outcome of this debate could set a precedent for how such activities are approached in the future," he said.
A number of people representing the recreational fishing and aquaculture industry have penned an open letter.
"The potential disruption caused by these activities poses a significant threat to the balance of our oceans, jeopardising breeding grounds and the sustainability of our fishing industry," the letter to Moyne Shire councillors states.
The protest will be held at Port Fairy's South Beach at 11am.
