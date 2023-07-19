The city's 31st supervised school crossing has been unveiled and the council says yet another is on its way.
The new crossing on Landmann Street - which connects the school with the Merrivale Recreation Reserve and the houses beyond - also includes a new concrete ramp and footpath to link the crossing with the reserve car park.
Merrivale Primary School Principal Simon Perry welcomed the development.
"It will encourage kids to walk, ride and scoot to school. It's about being active but doing that safely," he said.
"It's an important safety feature for our school and community that will help kids get to and from school safely.
"Thanks to the city council for getting this project off the ground, and to our school council who have worked for a number of years to get this happening."
Warrnambool Mayor Debbie Arnott said the crossing was a result of extensive planning.
"A lot of planning and collaboration with the Victorian government goes into the creation of any new school crossing," she said.
"It's fantastic to see it open.
"We also have a great partnership with the Merrivale Primary School, and it's been really good to be able to work with them to improve safety for their students.
"Walking as a mode of transport is a great lifelong habit, and the more we can do to encourage walking, the healthier our city will be."
Meanwhile, another school crossing for the city will soon be installed after concern some students were running across multiple lanes of the highway.
"The city's 32nd school crossing will be on Raglan Parade at Hider and Ardlie streets and won't be too far away following a successful application to the Victorian government," Cr Arnott revealed.
"A 40km/h school zone is planned to be introduced in August in that area with the school crossing itself scheduled to be built in the September school holidays."
