The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Merrivale gains new school crossing as Warrnambool City Council says another on its way

JG
By Jessica Greenan
July 19 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
School crossing supervisor Jesse Torpy guides prep students Bella Gee and Julian Toulmin with principal Simon Perry in the back. Picture supplied
School crossing supervisor Jesse Torpy guides prep students Bella Gee and Julian Toulmin with principal Simon Perry in the back. Picture supplied

The city's 31st supervised school crossing has been unveiled and the council says yet another is on its way.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.