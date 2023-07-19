Moyne Shire Council has been forced to readvertise for a parcel of land to develop a new council depot as it struggles to find a suitable site.
The council first sought expressions of interest from the community back in January, revealing it had outgrown its Koroit depot and needed to find a new location. That initial process didn't yield any suitable offers.
Council depots host the materials and machinery for the council's infrastructure, waste and environmental services - everything from bitumen storage to truck wash bays - and are especially crucial in a geographically extensive shire like Moyne.
The expression of interest calls for a site within the central area of Moyne Shire, or near a Moyne Shire township, that is 2 to 10 hectares in size and can store industrial materials, plant and equipment and provide office space.
Council chief executive officer Brett Davis said the current Koroit depot wasn't up to scratch and finding a new site was a matter of worker safety.
"It's clear that the depot in High Street isn't really suitable for its purpose anymore," Mr Davis said.
Mayor Karen Foster said the council wanted to move the depot as soon as it could, but the process was up in the air until a suitable alternative was found.
"There are no firm timeframes for the establishment of a new depot, but we want to get the process started and explore what options are available. We will keep the community informed as we progress," Cr Foster said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.