The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

New truck to help Warrnambool Fire Brigade assist Country Fire Authority crews

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated July 19 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Captain Tom Woodhams, Darren Herpich and South Western Auxiliary president Heather Love. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Captain Tom Woodhams, Darren Herpich and South Western Auxiliary president Heather Love. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The Warrnambool Fire Brigade will soon have a new vehicle to better equip crews to respond to incidents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.