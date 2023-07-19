The Standard
A Colac property has been identified with a sudden horse death

Clare Quirk
By Clare Quirk
Updated July 19 2023 - 12:15pm, first published 11:41am
A Colac property has been linked to the sudden death in horses with the state government investigating.
A property at Colac has been linked to the sudden deaths of horses with investigations ongoing.

Local News

