A property at Colac has been linked to the sudden deaths of horses with investigations ongoing.
By late Tuesday afternoon there had been 13 sudden deaths of horses on five properties in Victoria.
Agriculture Victoria said it was not yet known what had caused the deaths although some of the horse deaths occurred weeks ago.
One reported similarity between all the deaths was a rapid onset of illness, followed by death within hours to one day.
The other properties were on the Mornington Peninsula (one property), south-east Melbourne (two properties near Cranbourne) and near Ballarat.
"The investigation is in its early stages and surveillance and testing is being undertaken to assist determine possible causes," the statement said.
"Early testing for a variety of infectious diseases, including Hendra virus and anthrax, has been negative.
"More testing is required, for a range of possible infectious and non-infectious causes. It may be difficult to determine a cause of death in all cases due to a lack of samples for testing.
"All horses died quickly with non-specific signs of illness and initial assessment has not revealed immediate common links between the properties and there is no evidence of transmissibility."
The government urged people to be mindful of what they share online as posting misinformation could cause unnecessary alarm to horse owners.
On Monday there had been 10 reports of horse deaths across Victoria.
Horse owners should monitor their animals and report any sudden deaths or rapid onset illness immediately to their local vet, Agriculture Victoria or via the emergency animal disease hotline on 1800 675 888.
