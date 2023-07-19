TWO south-west runners finished in the Run Melbourne male half-marathon top-10.
Warrnambool's Benny Wallis (sixth) and Port Fairy's Jason Daye (seventh) ranked among the best in the 4000-strong field on Sunday.
Wallis finished the 21-kilometre event in one hour, 10 minutes and 32 seconds while Daye (1.11.16) was close behind.
Wallis shaved three minutes off his previous personal best time.
Warrnambool's Sam Edney finished 67th and clocked a personal best time of 1.19.48.
Wallis and new dad Daye shared most of the city course together, battling it out with high-quality runners including Australia's top female marathon runner Lisa Weightman, who finished four seconds clear of Wallis and was the first woman across the finish line.
Daye crossed the finish line with his wife Anna and six-week-old son August cheering him on.
Warrnambool Athletics Club will host its running festival, which includes a half-marathon, in September.
