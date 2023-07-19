The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Ben Wallis, Jason Daye, Sam Edney perform well at Run Melbourne

Updated July 19 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool long-distance runner Ben Wallis performed well at Run Melbourne. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Warrnambool long-distance runner Ben Wallis performed well at Run Melbourne. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

TWO south-west runners finished in the Run Melbourne male half-marathon top-10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.