POLICE and emergency services are responding to a crash in central Warrnambool.
Senior Constable Mel Gray, from the Warrnambool Highway Patrol, said a vehicle was travelling north on Liebig Street and another heading East on Nelson Street when they collided.
She said both drivers were assessed at the scene by paramedics and there were no injuries.
She said one driver would receive a $385 fine and lose three demerit points for failing to give way.
