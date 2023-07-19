The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South-west residents concerned about skyrocketing electricity bills

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 19 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High wholesale energy costs are driving up retail electricity prices.
High wholesale energy costs are driving up retail electricity prices.

Struggling south-west residents fear they won't be able to keep up with soaring electricity bills.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.