Melbourne man jailed after sex assaults in toy store

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 20 2023 - 9:46am, first published 7:00am
The eight-year-old girl sex assault victim was in the doll aisle of a toy store. This is a file image.
A Melbourne chef jailed for three months for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in a toy store has abandoned an appeal after being warned he risked receiving an even longer jail term.

