A Melbourne chef jailed for three months for sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl in a toy store has abandoned an appeal after being warned he risked receiving an even longer jail term.
Adrian David Chew, 45, of Brunswick West, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court during May this year to two counts of sexual assault of a child aged under 16 years.
In addition to a three-month jail term, Chew was to undertake a 21-month community corrections order, with the special condition he complete a sex offender program.
He was also placed on the sex offenders' register for eight years.
Chew appealed against the severity of the sentence and a hearing was listed in the Warrnambool County Court on Wednesday.
Chew was represented by Dermott Dann, KC.
But, before the appeal got underway Judge John Smallwood warned Chew that if he continued with the appeal he risked being jailed for longer.
There was a short adjournment so Mr Dann could discuss the situation with his client.
The judge said he had read all the submissions carefully and he requested Chew not leave the court complex during the short adjournment.
"This is really serious," the judge said.
"Your client is at serious risk of getting a more lengthy sentence. I'm suggesting you have a yarn to him."
Judge Smallwood said he had read a mental health report on Chew.
It said the situation in the toy store had "triggered fantasies", Chew had a "deviant condition" and the judge said he understood the appellant had not undertaken any specific treatment in the past nine months.
"I've read everything twice. You can't do that over six minutes to a little girl," he said.
Chew decided to abandon the appeal and was taken into custody to start serving his three-month jail term, which will be followed by the CCO.
During the May hearing, magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he had viewed CCTV footage of the offending which plainly showed Chew had acted with intent and deliberately touched the eight-year-old girl.
He said a toy store was one place a child should feel safe, especially considering the girl's mother was only metres away in another aisle.
The magistrate said the victim was very uncomfortable and even retreated backwards on seeing Chew approach her after the initial assault.
"Let there be no mistake, this was serious offending with potential to do an enormous amount of harm to a child," he said.
"The deliberate nature of the offending elevates its significance.
"There is nothing put (before the court) to explain the offending and nothing put that you will not pose a risk in the future.
"It's completely an unexplained and inexplicable offence."
Mr Lethbridge said the community expected that if adults committed sexual offences against children, offenders would lose their liberty.
Police said Chew and the victim were not known to each other and the girl just happened to be in the toy store with her mother late last year.
Police alleged the girl walked past Chew and into the dolls aisle.
Chew followed her and sexually assaulted the girl by touching the victim on the bottom with his right hand - groping and caressing the victim for four seconds before walking off.
The victim actively tried to avoid Chew but while she was looking at a toy in a box he groped her again, with his left hand as he walked past.
Chew was known to a staff member and he was confronted in the store but denied the offending.
The staff member spoke to the victim's mother, they looked at the CCTV footage together and then reported the matter to police.
Footage of the incident was provided to investigating officers.
The magistrate described it as "bizarre and really serious offending".
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
iframe src="https://cloud.mc.austcommunitymedia.com.au/the-standard-newsletter-page" width="100%" height="850px" /iframe
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.