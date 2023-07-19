Sixteen staff including teachers at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus will strike tomorrow for the first time in a decade.
National Tertiary Education Union Deakin branch president Piper Rodd said the stop-work was part of industrial action being taken by members across all of the university's campuses on Thursday.
"At Warrnambool, our smallest campus since successive cuts to jobs and courses by management, we have about a dozen members taking these actions this week," she said.
"None of us take these actions lightly and going on strike is a last resort to try to get management to listen to us and take our claims for improved working conditions seriously at the bargaining table.
"We have done this in week two of trimester so that we could prepare our students, explaining to them why we are doing this and that it's ultimately because staff working conditions are student learning conditions.
"We need our working hours recognised properly so that we can ensure we have enough time to provide high quality teaching and learning experiences for all our students. Students across all campuses have demonstrated their support for our actions by writing messages of support and writing to our VC to let him know they support what we're doing.
"Deakin management has continued to dismiss what we've presented in bargaining as being widely felt issues in need of improvement.
"This week as we take these actions, we again call on management to listen to their workers because we are standing up and telling them we care about sustainable workloads for all staff at Deakin."
Deakin University did not respond to a request for comment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
