Staff at Warrnambool's Deakin University campus to strike over working conditions

By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 19 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 10:58am
About a dozen NTEU members will strike at Warrnambool's Deakin University campus on Thursday.
Sixteen staff including teachers at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus will strike tomorrow for the first time in a decade.

