Warrnambool homes priced under $700,000 are being snapped up at a fast rate, according to Ocean Road Realty director Rodney Roberts.
He said interest levels weren't as high as they were six months ago, but there was still steady demand for local and out-of-town buyers.
The latest data from the Real Estate Institute of Victoria (REIV) reveals the median house price for Warrnambool houses is $600,000.
The median price has declined by 0.8 per cent in the past year.
This puts the city's median price in line with other regional areas, where quarterly house prices rose 0.6 per cent statewide to $604,500 (from $601,000).
Mr Roberts said he was seeing a mixture of local and out-of-town buyers searching for homes in the city.
"If you're under the $700,000 range there seems to be a lot of people about," he said.
"Above $700,000 it is not as busy as it was previously due to banks not lending as much and the interest rates going up."
Mr Roberts said while he didn't think increasing interest rates were deterring people from entering the market, some buyers were having to adjust their expectations on certain features of properties they had previously wanted.
He said the high demand for properties in the area was driving up rental prices.
A number of landlords are also exiting the property industry.
"We have seen a lot of investors selling off not for interest rate rises but mainly due to costs and new rules and regulations the state government is bringing in," Mr Roberts said.
"There seems to be a lot of uncertainty with investing."
REIV president Andrew Meehan said stability prevailed across Victoria's property market despite macro-economic and policy pressures, with attractive selling and buying windows opening for participants in both metropolitan and regional.
"In another quarter of interest rate rises, it's encouraging to see such stability across Victoria's property market," Mr Meehan said.
"Middle Melbourne is particularly buoyant, transaction volumes remain strong and there are affordable buying opportunities in some of our state's beloved coastal towns.
"We expect to see this stability continue into the second half of the year."
The median house price for Portland is $450,000 - a 2.2 per cent decrease on the previous quarter, while the median price of Hamilton homes decreased by 1.6 per cent to $380,000.
