Police are seeking witnesses after the theft of tools worth more than $10,000 just north of Myamyn mid last week.
Detective Senior Constable Victoria Hudson, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the burglary was committed between 4.55pm last Wednesday and 7.25am the next morning.
Myamyn is 40 kilometres north of Portland on the Henty Highway.
The property thieves targeted is on the northern outskirts of Myamyn and has locked front gates.
The detective said it was believed that the offenders had parked on the highway, jumped the gates and walked to a workshed.
They removed chainsaws, a vacuum cleaner, a concrete screed and assorted power tools, including a grinder, rattle gun and cordless drill - all up worth about $10,500.
Police are requesting that anyone who was in that area on that night to check their dash camera footage for a vehicle parked on the side of the highway.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Portland CIU on 5522 1500 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00.
