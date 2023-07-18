A Portland thief who stole a handbag from a woman donating food to a charity has been ordered to do 100 hours community work.
Jaimie-Lee Sutherland, 36, pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court to thefts, handling stolen goods, possession of prescription medication and handling stolen goods.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge described stealing the handbag at a charity as "nasty offending".
He said such crimes were a one-way ticket to jail and Sutherland had been involved in a chaotic lifestyle at the time in 2020.
Sutherland was convicted, placed on a 12-month community corrections order, with the condition she do 100 hours of community work.
The defendant told the court she was sorry for the offending, also the trouble she had caused and she had taken steps to sort out her life.
A lawyer said there was no subsequent offending, Sutherland had been assaulted and spent 15 days in intensive care, she had a history of drug use in challenging relationships, but she now had a new partner and was making great progress.
The court heard that during 2020 Sutherland stole tools off a tradesman at public toilets, was found with morphine blister packs, and while on bail stole a handbag from a woman delivering donated food to the Salvation Army in Portland.
Sutherland was identified on CCTV footage and the leather handbag was found under her bed.
There were also tools from a burglary found in her home, as well as jewellery believed to have been stolen.
She has a history of dishonest offending.
