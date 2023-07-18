The Standard
Portland woman who stole handbag at charity now doing community work

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 19 2023 - 8:48am, first published 8:25am
Stealing a black leather handbag has resulted in a Portland woman being ordered to do 100 hours of community work. This is a file image.
A Portland thief who stole a handbag from a woman donating food to a charity has been ordered to do 100 hours community work.

