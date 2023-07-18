A self-proclaimed porn star who grabbed the steering wheel of his ex-girlfriend's car while she was driving almost causing a crash in Hamilton has been granted bail.
Jordan Hirschausen, also known as Mitchell, has been charged with 13 offences, including assault-related allegations, reckless conduct endangering death and making threats to kill.
He made a bail application in the Hamilton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Police told the court Mr Hirschausen and a woman had a relationship but split up a month ago.
On June 29 Mr Hirschausen attended the woman's address, he appeared angry and abused the woman when she refused to answer her door.
He said he should kill her and "you need your head stomped on".
In another incident they bought alcohol together and during a drive home in her silver Toyota sedan, Mr Hirschausen became angry and grabbed the steering wheel.
He violently pulled it and the woman had to stop the car before it ran off the road.
Mr Hirschausen also punched the windscreen, cracking and smashing it.
Police also claim he also grabbed the woman around the throat and strangled her until she lost consciousness for a few seconds.
Last Friday he called the woman 17 times and sent her abusive text messages threatening to kill her.
She reported the matters to the Hamilton police station and officers arrested Mr Hirschausen.
While in custody he became extremely unwell and was transported to the Hamilton Base Hospital where he was treated in the intensive care unit before being released into police custody on Tuesday morning.
It's also alleged Mr Hirschausen asked the woman for $5000 so he could move overseas and when she refused he abused her and said he would pay $8000 for her to be killed.
It's also alleged he called her a "mutt, dog, rat, bitch and compulsive liar".
The court heard Mr Hirschausen grabbed the woman around the throat at least twice a week until she lost consciousness and that every time he strangled her the woman thought he would kill her.
The woman claimed that Mr Hirschausen slapped her with an open hand to an area of her body where she had suffered cancer because he knew that was particularly sensitive.
Mr Hirschausen has two criminal cases pending involving an aggravated assault on the woman listed for October 25 and a charge damaging an automatic door at Centrelink, which is scheduled to be heard on September 27.
He made admissions his phone was used to make some of the calls the woman received and the text messages she received.
Mr Hirschausen said he wanted nothing more to do with the woman.
The court heard that the man had an extensive prior criminal history involving violence, dishonesty, breaching court orders, breaching community corrections orders, breaching suspended jail sentences, two attempted armed robberies, causing criminal damage and failing to answer bail.
Mr Hirschausen said he was now in the adult film industry with his new partner and that his elderly mother needed him to care for her in Gippsland.
He now has a drug and alcohol counsellor, is getting his life back on track and was happy to comply with any bail conditions.
When magistrate Gerard Lethbridge explored the possibility of Mr Hirschausen living in Gippsland, obeying an overnight curfew and being banned from attending within 100 kilometres of Hamilton, the accused man could not provide his mother's address.
The bail application was adjourned part-heard so further information could be obtained, in particular the mother's Gippsland address.
After a break, police prosecutor Carolyn Howe said attempts had been made to contact the accused man's mother but a phone number obtained was disconnected.
Mr Hirschausen could not provide his mother's surname.
The complainant was also providing an additional statement to police on Tuesday afternoon and further charges are expected to be laid.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge granted bail with strict conditions for Mr Hirschausen to appear in Warrnambool court on August 24.
Bail conditions include he has to provide an address to police officers for his mother's Gippsland home within 24 hours, comply with a 10pm to 6am overnight curfew, not be within 75 kilometres of Hamilton and not use drugs.
The magistrate said that Mr Hirschausen could go to Hamilton and in the company of police get his wallet, mobile phone, dog and clothes in the company of police officers.
