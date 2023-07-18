The Standard
Warrnambool 26-year-old has charges sent to county court

AT
By Andrew Thomson
July 19 2023 - 7:29am
Person charged with threatening to rape mother has charges uplifted to county court
A Warrnambool person accused of threatening to rape their mother has again refused to appear in a court.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

