Person charged with threatening to rape mother has charges uplifted to county court

A Warrnambool person accused of threatening to rape their mother has again refused to appear in a court.
The 26-year-old, who cannot be named, did not appear in the Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday and the case was adjourned to a filing hearing in the county court on Tuesday next week.
Custody officers at the Melbourne Assessment Prison told the court the person refused to attend court and was under their blanket, yelling and clearly very unwell.
"We're still trying to get a response. They are just refusing everything," an officer said.
Magistrate Timothy Gattuso said fitness to plead remained a live issue and there was a need for psychiatric assessment to be undertaken.
He said the last time he had the person on a video link they lay on the ground and had to be removed from a room because of behavioural issues.
"It's a concerning situation. There needs to be treatment in a secure facility like Thomas Embling," he said, adding there was not a bed available and the person still had not provided instructions to lawyers.
"You could fill two or three such facilities," he said, referring to a lack of mental health beds in secure facilities.
The magistrate ordered that a psychiatric assessment be undertaken and a report be prepared for the court.
The person, known as a male, female and numbers - either Agent 3301 or Zero - has been in custody since June 26 after an incident in Warrnambool which led to police charges.
Mr Gattuso said he had been involved in a similar case during the past week in which an accused had spent the past eight months in custody.
