A Bendigo man accused of stealing a ute and a range of tools from the Terang race club has been remanded in custody.
Dylan Cosgrove, 36, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody until July 31.
Magistrate Franz Holzer said although there were issues with the prosecution case, he found that Mr Cosgrove was an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
He said Mr Cosgrove had failed to engage with the Office Of Corrections on a new community corrections order which was imposed during May.
The magistrate also found a proposed address in Cobden was anything but evidence provided and evidence of Corrine Mora was not reliable.
He said there were no bail conditions that could reduce the risk of Mr Cosgrove offending and noted a custody management issue was the accused withdrawing from methamphetamine.
The court heard that Mr Cosgrove had been charged with burglary and the theft of a ute and tools from the Terang and District Racing Club overnight on Sunday.
He is currently on a CCO for similar charges - burglary, theft and theft of a vehicle.
A report from the Bendigo OOC revealed Mr Cosgrove had made no contact, numerous calls to him went unanswered and the office was issuing breach proceedings.
Warrnambool police Senior Constable Damon Mounsey said Mr Cosgrove and co-accused Dean Barnes, 42, had been charged.
He said police alleged the men attended at the racecourse where they forced open a lockbox to enter a workshed.
There they obtained keys for the 2013 Holden Colorado utility and loaded up power tools, including whipper snipper, chainsaw, cordless tools and a battery.
They also took unleaded fuel from a tank and attempted to get diesel from another tank.
Both men were arrested at a Baynes Street address in Terang at 1pm Monday where the ute and tools were located in a van.
The co-accused was charged and bailed to appear in court on November 27.
Mr Cosgrove has a 12-page criminal history, which includes armed robbery, burglary and intentionally causing injury among 52 offences, as well as numerous matters in Queensland, NSW and South Australia.
Documentation noted Mr Cosgrove should not be granted bail and a warrant was issued for his arrest after being taken into near Maryborough on June 24.
He was found with a wallet, mobile phone, drug paraphernalia and
various personal papers.
Some of the papers were linked to an aggravated burglary.
Mr Cosgrove was charged but then failed to appear in Bendigo court and a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Senior Constable Mounsey said Terang police were patrolling in the town on Monday when they located a van near Baynes Street which contained tools matching the description of those which were stolen from the race course.
A warrant was obtained and a raid undertaken, leading to Mr Cosgrove being found hiding in a house.
Forensic evidence is also in the process of being processed.
Police also planned to interview Ms Mora on Tuesday about her possible involvement in the race club burglary, but she failed to attend an appointment.
Lawyer Sean Ghattas said there was no security footage available, no forensic evidence linking Mr Cosgrove to the offending and he was not linked to the van or the address in Terang.
He said the prosecution case was weak and his client risked facing six months in custody on remand.
The lawyer said it was nowhere near a foregone conclusion that his client would be sentenced to a prison term in the case.
