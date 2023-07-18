The Standard
A Bendigo man, 36, charged with a burglary at Terang racecourse

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 19 2023 - 7:27am, first published 7:18am
The stolen white 2012 Holden Colorado dual cab utility was located in Terang's Baynes Street. This is a file image.
A Bendigo man accused of stealing a ute and a range of tools from the Terang race club has been remanded in custody.

