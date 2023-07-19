Terang Mortlake ruckman Darcy Hobbs believes his team has what it takes to stake a claim on a top-two finish.
The Bloods, sitting a game clear in second on the Hampden league ladder, host Port Fairy on Saturday at Mortlake's DC Farran Oval.
While external noise arguably didn't equate the Bloods as a top-two side in pre-season, Hobbs said internally, they "knew they could have a real crack this year".
With five home-and-away rounds to play, the 202cm ruck said the goal was to lock up a top-three finish and arrest a bumpy patch of form in their past three matches which included losses to two top-five clubs.
"We really do believe we deserve to be there," he said. "We think we're probably a much better side than how we've played in the last month. We really think we can go into finals as a top-two side."
Injuries and unavailability have impacted the Bloods at times this year though Hobbs believes the return of some key players boded well for their chances of September success.
"I think we've proved a lot of people wrong so far," he said. "It's no secret we recruited really well, we had a lot of new people come into the side.
"Coming into the latter part of the year, I think we can do some real damage."
The 21-year-old has played nine of 13 games in 2023. He returned in the Bloods' two most recent games after missing rounds eight through 11 with a leg fracture.
He is enjoying doing his part to feed a strong midfield which was boosted with pre-season recruits Lewis Taylor and Scott Carlin, along with young midfielders Ryley Hutchins and Xavier Vickers, who have taken their games to a new level this year.
"I suppose that's Ben's message to everyone, just play your role, you don't need to go out and do anything super, it's just 'you do your bit' and that will be good enough," he said.
Hobbs said Taylor's influence both on-and-off the ground had been immense.
"Even at training, his knowledge is next level," Hobbs said of the 124-game AFL talent. "The stuff you learn off him, even as a ruckman, just the advice he's given me is unbelievable."
Hobbs said his own improvement would come in developing his ground game. He leans on advice given by fellow ruckman Matty Arundell and dad, Peter, a former player at the club who had stints at Port Fairy and Mortlake.
"Being taller, and having that advantage, the taps are something I'm pretty comfortable about," he said. "It's more now working around the ground as a ruckman to take a few marks... getting to good positions."
Hobbs, who started his junior career with Mortlake Sharks and works as an apprentice electrician in town, is excited to take on the Seagulls at DC Farran Oval on Saturday.
"There is a few Mortlake boys - Will Kain, Lachlan Wareham, Jack Lehmann - we love it over there," he said. "Big ground, plenty of room, I played a lot of junior footy there. We love it when we get the chance to go over there and play."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport.
