On-farm sustainability comes second nature to Skipton Merino producers Charlie and Amanda Fairbairn-Calvert.
This was why they were named Elanco Sustainable Sheep Producer of the Year in the 2023 Lambition Awards.
The pair were announced as winners of the award at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo on Saturday night.
Inheriting the property from Mr Fairbairn-Calvert's father, they have worked tirelessly to regenerate the land to create an eco-friendly haven for their fine-wool Merinos to roam.
What began as cleared, dusty farmland on volcanic soil, now has thousands of trees, more than 5000 ewes, about 1500 wethers, cropping paddocks and 700 hectares of seeds, beans, cereals, grass clovers and more.
They plant more than 2000 trees every year, with hundreds of thousands on the property, and have reinstated 400 hectares of water across their land from a lake and wetlands.
Their Merinos are self-replacing and Mr Fairbairn-Calvert decided years ago to entirely phase out mulesing on their farm as he had an inkling the industry was headed towards a more sustainable future.
"I married a girl whose father was a very strong environmentalist, which helped push it along and encouraged it," he said.
"So that was the kick off and we haven't stopped since."
As part of their sustainable practices and to improve the quality of their wool, they enlisted in a program called ZQ Merinos New Zealand, which involved a thorough auditing process.
"We joined the New Zealand Merino Company and passed their audit without having to change anything," Mr Fairbairn-Calvert said.
He said an aspect of their success had come from the way they handled their livestock, and how they constantly strived to improve things like water systems on the farm.
One part of their property they call the "sheep haven", which consists of dense tree coverage for when sheep are lambing.
Elanco sheep senior brand manager and award judge Kathryn Humphries said Elanco wholeheartedly applauded the pair's commitment and dedication in implementing sustainable practices across their property.
"What sets Charles and Amanda Fairbairn-Calvert apart is their proactive approach to planting a diverse range of tree species and creating enriched habitats for their sheep has successfully fostered a thriving ecosystem, benefiting both their livestock and the local wildlife and flora," Ms Humphries said.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Holly is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. She covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email holly.mcguinness@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.