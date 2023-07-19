MORE than $21 million has been poured into Warrnambool's poker machines as the state government announces new rules to limit gambling harm.
The rules would see all gaming machines require a mandatory pre-commitment limit and carded play.
The limits would be a cap of $100 which a person can put into a gaming machine at a time. The current limit is $1000.
It would also be mandatory for all new gaming machines to spin at a rate of three seconds per game, slowing the pace of the game down and it's hoped limiting the amount that can be lost.
St Vincent de Paul Glenelg region president Bryan Roberts said the harm caused by problem gambling was evident in the community with people needing help to pay their bills.
Mr Roberts said it tended to be older people who needed support through St Vincent de Paul who had started playing the pokies to help with loneliness.
"It's mainly the older people, particularly windowed women, they get lonely and they go to the pokies," he said.
"They can't limit themselves and then they find that they have enough money to buy food but they're in trouble with utility bills and in particular car registration and those sorts of things.
"We don't question them too much, we just identify their need and then help them.
"Above all we don't criticise people."
He said the planned $100 limit was an enormous amount for a person on an aged pension to lose.
According to data from the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission more than $21 million has been spent in Warrnambool on pokies in 11 months of the past financial year. Which is up on $18 million spent in 2021-22.
From July 2022 to May 2023 there was $2.5 million spent on pokies at Mac's Hotel and $2.3 million at City Memorial Bowls Club.
Minister for Casino, Gaming and Liquor Regulation Melissa Horne said everyone lost when it came to gambling harm.
"People lose their relationships, their jobs and their well being," she said.
Associate Professor and Head of Gambling and Social Determinants Unit, Monash University Dr Charles Livingstone said the announcement to introduce a universal pre-commitment system for poker machines in Victoria was very welcome.
"It will do a great deal to prevent avoidable harm, and it will provide those who wish to use poker machines with a powerful tool to manage their gambling expenditure - both for time and money.
"This will certainly reduce the uptake of harmful gambling habits and the subsequent disasters that can flow from this - including financial, relationship, mental and physical health, and criminal issues.
"Unfortunately, no timeline has been announced for the major reforms - including the pre-commitment system. This is surprising, given that the voluntary YourPlay system, already operating across all Victorian pokies, could readily be adapted to a universal pre-commitment system. This could be achieved rapidly."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.