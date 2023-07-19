The Standard
Poker machine players would be limited to a $100 cap per person

Clare Quirk
Clare Quirk
July 19 2023
New rules will limit the amount of money people can spend on poker machines. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
New rules will limit the amount of money people can spend on poker machines. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

MORE than $21 million has been poured into Warrnambool's poker machines as the state government announces new rules to limit gambling harm.

