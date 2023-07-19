Australian Sheep & Wool Show stalwart Barry Shalders has carried on the winning ways of a Timboon English Leicester stud.
Mr Shalders brought a team of English Leicesters to the ASWS for the first time after purchasing five sheep from Colin Taylor's Koenarl stud when it closed down.
"It's the first time at a major show, we've been to Heytesbury, but this is the first major one, " Mr Shalders, Willow Drive South Suffolk stud said.
"He (Mr Taylor) was in his 80s - he'd been breeding English Leicesters for probably 50 years or more and was pretty well up with them.
"It was a pity to see them get sent away - he was happy that someone had taken them on and was going to continue to show them
"Hopefully, we can do them justice in the future."
Koenarl took out last year's ASWS supreme champion ribbon.
Mr Shalder's granddaughter, Thalia Holmes, 16, of Warrnambool, said she felt the judge liked the way the ewe showed herself off.
"It was how the ewe looked, basically, she shows herself off very well," Ms Holmes said.
"I love how English Leicester's look and their wool and everything."
Mr Shalders said he had mainly been involved in meat breeds.
"Even though I have been with Colin at shows, I helped him out and learned a little bit, I still have got a lot to learn with the English Leicesters," he said.
"It is a bit more involved, you have to have them dry and preferably with pretty much full fleeces on when you are showing them.
There was a bit more work involved in "getting fleeces opened up" and in all the right places, he said.
Mr Shalders said three of the ewes he'd bought would lamb within a month, so the stud would have some of its own animals to show in the future.
Judge, Simon Bull, of Swansea, Tasmania said the winner was an outstanding ewe.
"She was an extremely well-balanced ewe, whether it's standing out in the field, or in the yards or the showgrounds," Mr Bull said.
"The carriage and balance of the ewe was absolutely spot on - the top line, shoulder placement, all of the hindquarters.
"The wool was very clean and even, all through the whole body."
He said the ewe had beautiful clean skin and had good pigmentation.
The ewe's head was a combination of the old-fashioned and modern English Leicester, he said.
'She stood very well on all her feet and walked very well."
Mr Bull said he was very impressed by the English Leicester - "we can't afford to lose these great genes we have."
Mr Shalders' stud showed an "outstanding" South Suffolk ram to take out supreme champion at Bendigo.
Mr Shalders said 'Charlie' was a "good ram all around".
"The ram is about two-years-old, he's done pretty well in shows and he's very well put together," he said.
"He's got supreme at a couple of country shows, one-day shows, and he got reserve in Melbourne when he was one years old."
Charlie weighed 128 kilograms, had 49-millimetre muscle depth, 110mm muscle width, 8mm fat and 41.50 square centimetres eye muscle area.
Judge Doug Deppeler, Deppeler Suffolk stud, of Derrinallum, said Mr Shalders' ram was "almost faultless". "I say that because a perfect sheep has never been bred," he said.
"He is standing up exceptionally well on his feet and on his topline for a mature ram with the weight that he's carrying.
"He's backed up by very-good scan figures."
He said the champion ewe - also by Willow Drive - was a mature ewe and a "very strong animal".
"She has the right breed attributes with a good carcase and Barry will be eagerly awaiting to see what lambs she brings," he said.
Mr Shalders said his champion ewe had good length and body, but wasn't his "first choice".
"Our top ewe would've been here but she had lambs so I had to leave her at home," he said.
He said most of the sheep presented at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show would be at the Melbourne Royal Show later in the year.
Mr Deppler said Mr Shalders had a long history of breeding high-quality, strong stud-meat sheep.
"With all due respect, it's unfortunate that there was only one exhibitor here at the show today because that exhibitor is a long-term stalwart of the South Suffolk breed," he said.
"His top animals were outstanding, tremendous representatives not only of their breed but of good, stud meat sheep."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
