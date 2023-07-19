TREVOR Gleeson is taking time to re-charge after life in the fast lane.
Perth's laid-back lifestyle is a far cry from the demands of the world's biggest basketball competition.
But the father-of-two is relishing the chance to "smell the roses" as he plots his next coaching move following a two-season stint at NBA franchise Toronto Raptors.
The Warrnambool-raised Gleeson returned to Australia in late April - his home-town's May Racing Carnival was one the first events he attended - following a change to the Raptors' coaching set-up.
Head coach Nick Nurse, who led Toronto to the 2019 championship, has since been appointed Philadelphia 76ers' new leader.
"Toronto picked up my third year option in January and then things went south," Gleeson told The Standard.
"Nick got replaced (in April) and when they replaced Nick, they cleaned out all the coaching staff, it's just a part of the business.
"I talked to a few teams over there and it just didn't work out at the moment but at least I am under contract until June next year which is great.
"It gives me a chance to sit back and enjoy summer and not have to have to chase a job for (the sake of) a job."
The NBA dream still burns for Gleeson who arrived in America following five NBL championships in eight seasons with Perth Wildcats.
"I'd like to if I can, you have to find the right opportunity and right timing," he said.
"I turned a job down in Europe. I just felt it wasn't right at the moment."
Gleeson's wife Dawn and two teenage children Taj, 15 next week, and Shae, 13, remained in Western Australia during his overseas venture.
They came to the decision when looking into the demanding 82-game seasons which meant Gleeson would spend half of each month on the road.
They visited and spent an extended period in the US this year.
"It was tough, long distance. We thought about it and the travel load with the NBA - you're on the road 15 or 16 days of the month, so we thought it was best to do long distance," Gleeson said.
"We've been here (in Perth) for 10 years, came here in 2013, this is home, this is where the kids are raised and going to school.
"My family has sacrificed for me to go and do something I love so it's a good opportunity now I can put back even though it's going to take me six months to get through the 'honey to-do list' that Dawn has for me.
"It's my turn now to put back in and enjoy it."
Basketball workouts, public speaking spots "talking about leadership, championship habits and how you can go from average to great" and potentially commentary commitments will keep Gleeson busy while he figures out his next coaching move.
He is using the rare down time to "re-charge the batteries".
Watching his horse - the Lindsey Smith-trained Summit Queen - win a race at Warrnambool's famous carnival was one way to do so, as was immersing himself in the crowd for the Grand Annual Steeplechase.
"I was only in Perth for one or two days and then I jumped on a plane and headed back to Warrnambool," Gleeson said.
"I had an absolute ball catching up with some old friends I hadn't seen for many, many years and enjoyed the carnival.
"It's the buzz, the electric atmosphere and the walk up to the hill - it's already packed before the race.
"It's something you've got to experience if you haven't before."
When the time is right Gleeson will step back into the coaching hot-seat, having been involved in the caper for more than three decades after starting out in Warrnambool.
"I still have a passion to coach. I have a lot of energy," he said.
The NBA experience added to his coaching repertoire.
The heavy workload - "playing 82 games, it's pretty tough" - taught Gleeson how best to ensure the athletes were at their peak each time they suited up.
"You have the best athletes in the world and they're super confident," he said.
"I think coach Nurse did a super job of understanding the workload of the players and having them fresh and strong and that's something I kept my eye on and to learn from that was good."
Gleeson, used to flying up to four hours across Australia for NBL games, said the schedule took its toll on coaches, who needed to be mentally sharp, too.
"Over in America you're constantly on the go. There is a saying over there that everyday feels like a Wednesday and it really does," he said.
Having the best seat in the house certainly helped compensate for the draining nature of the job.
"I had to catch myself a number of times - I'm sitting there and Giannis (Antetokounmpo), Steph Curry or Donovan Mitchell would do something amazing and it's like 'oh god, that's good' and then it's like 'hang on, I'm supposed to have something to stop them'," Gleeson laughed.
"You get so engrossed (in your role)..but there's a couple of flashes that definitely stand out and you say 'wow'.
"They're so fast, so athletic and so tall and the skills are getting better all the time."
The NBL's emergence as a destination competition since Larry Kestelmann took it over in 2015 has helped attract highly-talented imports to Australia.
Likewise, the NBA is taking more notice of talent on Australian shores.
Melbourne United pair Jack White, who won an NBA championship with Denver Nuggets, and Jock Landale (Houston Rockets) are among those living their basketball dreams.
"I think it's fantastic. I think it's been untapped for a long time," Gleeson said.
"With the Australian culture you've got some other elements with what the players want to do to help the team win.
"It's been embedded in us from an early age that it's not so much 'what can I get and I want to score 40'.
"We'll do the unselfish and team things to help teams win and the NBA is starting to value that.
"Patty (Mills) and Joe (Ingles) for a number of years have been great locker room people."
Gleeson has been part of the Boomers' national program in the past and would love the opportunity to help them medal at World Cup and Olympics in the future.
The 2023 FIBA World Cup will run in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines in August and September.
"I still have a desire to be part of the Australian national team and I wish them all the best for the world cup and Olympics next year," he said.
"I think we're right up there and we're a real good chance to go a couple of steps better than the bronze at the (Tokyo) Olympics. I am looking forward to watching and enjoying it."
