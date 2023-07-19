The Standard
Home/Sport/Basketball
In Depth

Warrnambool export Trevor Gleeson on plans post-NBA stint with Toronto Raptors

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trevor Gleeson won five NBL titles with Perth Wildcats before joining NBA franchise Toronto Raptors. Pictures Getty Images, supplied
Trevor Gleeson won five NBL titles with Perth Wildcats before joining NBA franchise Toronto Raptors. Pictures Getty Images, supplied

TREVOR Gleeson is taking time to re-charge after life in the fast lane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.