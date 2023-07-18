HAMILTON Kangaroos are bullish about defending their Western Victoria Female Football League premiership.
The Pat Sherlock-coached team plays bottom-placed Stawell Warriors at Cavendish in the final round on Sunday.
Sherlock believes the Roos' best is good enough to challenge minor premier South Warrnambool, which is on an 11-game winning streak, Horsham Demons and Tyrendarra across the top-four, three-week final series.
But he said the Chris Meade-coached Roosters deserved favouritism.
"We have beaten everyone apart from South Warrnambool this year," Sherlock said.
"South have had a really consistent year. We played them about a month or so ago and you can tell they train together and are fully committed to the season and that's why they're getting the results they are.
"They are a very well-drilled side. Hopefully we'll try a few things to try and stop their run.
"They have a lot of drive off half-back so they like to switch the ball and run through the middle of the ground."
The Kangaroos will back their own skills in during the finals.
"We have a pretty good list. We have a few girls coming from Mount Gambier to play who have played a fair few games of footy," Sherlock said.
"We're trying to utilise their experience. We're trying to teach our girls about space and (having) a bit more time to think about how we need to use the ball and get it forward better."
Hamilton Kangaroos, who have won six of their 11 games to date and also had a bye, expect to have their full list available for their finals campaign.
It comes after the side has endured regular changes throughout the season.
Captain Emily Pitts, who will become the first Roo to reach 150 WVFFL games this weekend, Mini Chun and Tess Andrews - one of the Mount Gambier recruits - have impressed the coach.
"We've had 35 players play over the past 11 rounds," Sherlock said.
"It's been a bit of a battle to get everyone available at the same time to try and get some consistent results."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
