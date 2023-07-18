The Standard
Warrnambool's Jaylen Brown wins wheelchair basketball grand final with Darwin

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 4:00pm
Jaylen Brown, pictured in Warrnambool in 2022, was part of Darwin Salties' grand final win on Sunday. File picture
ONE of Australia's emerging wheelchair basketball players is soaking up experiences at representative levels as he tries to achieve a long-term dream of competing at the Paralympics.

