ONE of Australia's emerging wheelchair basketball players is soaking up experiences at representative levels as he tries to achieve a long-term dream of competing at the Paralympics.
Warrnambool teenager Jaylen Brown, who is in the Australian men's and under 23 programs, featured in Darwin Salties' thrilling 74-71 National Wheelchair Basketball League grand final win against favourite Wollongong Roller Hawks in Brisbane on Sunday.
Brown, 18, spent 16 minutes on court, for two points, three rebounds and two assists.
He averaged 20 minutes, 10.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists across the weekend-long tournament.
Brown said he joined the Darwin team last year after Victorian club Kilsyth withdrew its wheelchair basketball side.
"It was going back and forth (in the grand final) and we got a steal and they fouled us and we hit both free throws and went up by three," he said.
"Wollongong have won the last four or five in a row so we definitely went in as underdogs and they beat us in the round games by five so it was good to get on top of them in the grand final."
Brown - a year 12 student at Emmanuel College who plays football for Koroit when basketball commitments permit - has played for Australia at under 23 level and is striving for more opportunities in green and gold.
Representing the Rollers - the men's side - is a long-term ambition.
"They have Paralympic qualifiers (coming up) and Paralympics next year," Brown said.
"It is certainly a goal but I am not too sure about next year's one though - it will be a pretty tough side to crack into but you never know with injuries."
Brown said he loved being part of the national program and had developed as a player.
"I am really grateful for it. I don't really get the opportunity often but when I do it's really good," he said of Australian training camps.
"I have got a bit stronger and bigger in my chair now so it certainly helps a lot more.
"I sometimes run the point when I have the ball but then I can also be a big man and get inside and score as well."
