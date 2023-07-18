The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Canned Commonwealth Games sparks hope for Warrnambool sports facilities

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 18 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hockey South West president Paul Dillon hopes that the new $2 billion fund will see more dollars flow to Warrnambool. File picture
Hockey South West president Paul Dillon hopes that the new $2 billion fund will see more dollars flow to Warrnambool. File picture

After the initial shock from the news the Commonwealth Games had been scrapped, Warrnambool's hockey association is now looking for the silver lining.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.