After the initial shock from the news the Commonwealth Games had been scrapped, Warrnambool's hockey association is now looking for the silver lining.
A $2 billion package for regional Victoria could mean Warrnambool will get more than it would have got had the games gone ahead, Hockey South West president Paul Dillon says.
The association had lobbied hard to get international teams to base themselves in Warrnambool in the lead up to the event for training camps and practice matches.
Letters had gone to teams all across the Commonwealth inviting countries to consider the south-west as its home in the lead up to the games. But when Daniel Andrews pulled the pin on the 2026 event saying the costs had soared too high, he promised there would be money for housing and sporting facilities.
Mr Dillon said he was hoping to secure some of that cash to further upgrade the Warrnambool facility.
The city council is currently seeking tenders to upgrade the pitch - something that will cost about $1 million with a timeline of January 2024 for the work to be done.
"I went from a first impression of shock to then realising the silver linings which immediately became apparent to me," Mr Dillon said. "Our expectations were that Warrnambool and other communities outside the five hubs were going to get almost nothing as a legacy."
The government had promised to spend $2 billion in regional Victoria with more details on how and where yet to be announced.
"All of a sudden, I just think there is so much more room in that $2 billion for communities like Warrnambool and others to actually get more than they would have got if the games went ahead," Mr Dillon said.
"I just think one door has closed and two doors have opened.
"There's a huge silver lining for Warrnambool and the south-west, not just for hockey but sports in general."
Mr Dillon said there was now money available for much-needed sports infrastructure.
Warrnambool City Council is looking for funds for its Brierly Recreation Reserve community hub which includes sporting facilities, and consultants are already investigating a new-look aquatic centre. Hockey also has plans for further upgrades to its facilities.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
