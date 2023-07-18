Man jailed after housemate bashed senseless with port bottle and tennis racquet

A Hamilton man who bashed a housemate senseless with a port bottle and then a tennis racquet has been jailed.
Mitchell John Sebbens, 42, pleaded guilty in the Melbourne County Court on Tuesday to recklessly causing serious injury.
A charge of intentionally causing injury in circumstances of gross violence, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years, was withdrawn by crown prosecutor Peter Pickering.
Judge Peter Lauritsen heard on August 31, 2021, Sebbens assaulted his housemate Travis Knight in their Kenna Avenue home.
Mr Knight had been living with Sebbens for some time and they had known each other all their lives.
On that day the victim had been asleep in a bed when he was woken up by someone throwing water over him about 7.30am.
Mr Knight, who required the use of a walking stick as he was waiting for a hip replacement, went back to sleep on a couch as his bed was wet.
Mr Knight was woke up by someone knocking at the front door but by the time he got to the front door whoever was there was gone.
He went to sleep again and Sebbens returned about lunchtime when he struck Mr Knight, who was still on the couch, to the head with a port bottle a number of times.
Mr Knight told Sebbens: "You've done it. You might as well kill me".
Sebbens held up a mobile telephone, claiming Mr Knight had been with his wife and asked, "who's the alpha male now?".
By this stage Mr Knight had reached the front door and was struck again by Sebbens, this time with a tennis racquet.
Sebbens followed Mr Knight out onto the front lawn where the victim was repeatedly struck with the tennis racquet.
The victim was by this stage unable to fight back.
Sebbesn threw water on him and neighbours told Sebbens to stop attacking the victim, who was still on the ground spitting blood.
Sebbens also kicked the victim to the head and punched him, saying: "Look at the hole I've dug for him" and "I'll f... kill you".
After being arrested, Sebbens told police the victim would not move out of his house and had threatened him with a knife.
An image was also found on Sebbens mobile phone of Mr Knight covered in blood on the couch.
The victim was transported to the Hamilton Base Hospital for assessment and treatment and then on to a Melbourne hospital.
The victim suffered significant swelling and bruising to his eyes, bleeding to an eyeball, multiple lacerations to his face, numerous broken teeth and a number of facial fractures.
Mr Pickering said the charge of intentionally causing injury in circumstances of gross violence was initially laid as it was feared Mr Knight had suffered permanent injuries.
He said it now appeared most of Mr Knight's injuries had resolved themselves and his vision was not severely decreased.
Defence counsel Stephanie Gillahan said most of Mr Knight's injuries had resolved in about six weeks and he already had vision issues.
Judge Lauritsen said in a victim impact statement submitted to the court Mr Knight referred to ongoing head pain and paralysis to the right side of face.
During a previous sentencing indication hearing the judge had indicated a sentence of 42 months was appropriate with a minimum term of 30 months.
That was the sentence he imposed with 686 days pre-sentence detention counted as served.
So, Sebbens has served about 22.5 months with another 7.5 months to serve before being eligible for parole.
Judge Lauritsen said there was no reason to deviate from his sentence indication and he would provide written reasons for the sentence on August 2.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.