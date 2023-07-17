The Standard
Warrnambool's Simon Johnson wins four state titles at Victorian Closed Veterans Championships

By Nick Creely
Updated July 18 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 9:55am
Warrnambool's Simon Johnson proudly shows off one of his Victorian state titles. Picture supplied
Warrnambool Table Tennis Association champion Simon Johnson tapped into his vast experience with the racket to blitz his opponents and achieve stunning individual results on Saturday.

