Warrnambool Table Tennis Association champion Simon Johnson tapped into his vast experience with the racket to blitz his opponents and achieve stunning individual results on Saturday.
The Warrnambool life member captured four state titles and five overall wins at the Victorian Closed Veterans Championships in Melbourne, in a brilliant performance featuring poise and skill when it mattered most.
Johnson, who has played table tennis for three decades, won state titles in over 30s singles, over 40s singles, over 40s mixed doubles and over 30s men's doubles to cap off a successful day.
He told The Standard he was thrilled with the titles despite not having the games all his own way throughout the day.
"I'm pretty happy with that overall," he said.
"It was a bit of a strange day actually, there was a couple of games I could have lost, a few went down to the fifth set.
"I guess I managed to sneak through I suppose and use all my 30 years' experience.
"The semis in the singles events were definitely the hardest to win but I got through them which was great."
The challenge of the game still keeps me motivated, it's such a unique and different game.- Simon Johnson
He said he was still highly motivated by the opportunities and developments within the sport and remained as passionate as ever.
"The challenge of the game still keeps me motivated, it's such a unique and different game," he said.
"There's so many different people and ages, they can be older or younger, faster, slower, and there's a different mix of people which makes it really interesting.
"There's a few new technologies on the back of the bats but I'm still refining my own game.
"To playing locally here to then going and playing state level on a weekend is a challenge just to get that motivation to get going early.
"Once I got going I managed to play a bit better."
He added he would start preparations for the national titles, which will be held in Canberra in September.
"That's the next thing I'm working towards at the moment," he said.
"I won't change too much in preparation for those championships, it's a bit hard because the squad trains at nights on a Thursday or Friday in Melbourne.
"But I'll hit with people around the club and do my best to be ready to go."
Fellow Warrnambool member David Brand also won a state title in the men's over 60s singles.
The Victorian Closed Veterans Championships featured 113 veterans from all across the state competing in various categories.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.