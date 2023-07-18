Care and support employers are being warned to re-think their recruitment techniques or risk going "backwards" amid the staff shortage afflicting the sector.
The advice was given at the 'You Can't Ask That' industry panel held at the Lady Bay Resort on Tuesday, where stakeholders across the region discussed successful strategies they'd used to fill the staff crunch.
More than 70 people attended the collaboration between local employers, Workforce Australia, the Home Care Workforce Support Program, Boosting the Local Care Workforce and Community Southwest.
GenU general manager of community aged care Nikki Gilbertson said most employers were changing their strategies.
"If you're still using the same practices as five years ago I think you're going backwards," she said.
"There's a big push from the baby boomers coming into our aged care industry and the millennials coming into the workforce that we have to change, we have to adapt to technology and we have to use smarter, more efficient ways of recruiting and awarding and giving employees the experience they want.
"With millennials what we hear loud and clear is they want to be able to use technology and they want their workplace to be fun, and they want to understand why they do the job that they do.
"All organisations should know their 'why' and what makes them unique, and their organisation's values, and recruit to that accordingly.
"...If you go from a values-based recruitment process, you'll do far better."
Ms Gilbertson encouraged employers to think outside the box.
"Our workforce is ageing and aged care has really missed the mark as a sector on how to engage younger people as a career opportunity," she said.
"We look at the disability part of our business and there's programs such as GAMER which is an online gaming program, as well as Adventure. They do get a younger workforce cohort to come through.
"... It's something we need to hurry up, in terms of how to make it as appealing as possible for people in high school."
WDEA Works' Samantha Hallam said she'd found great success in filling staff shortages with school leavers.
"Post-COVID we really struggled to attract and retain support workers," she said.
"We needed to look outside the square as to who we were targeting and how we were going to attract them ... we decided to change our advertising to completely reconfigure the people we were attracting and looked at a casual pool.
"... We were able to attract school leavers, we also targeted those near retirement age, and we found we were inundated with applicants."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
