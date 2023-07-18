Koroit teenager bailed on armed robbery charge

UPDATE, Wednesday, 9.29am:
A Koroit teenager charged with getting a man to transfer $300 into his bank account at knife point has been released on bail.
Isaac Daniel McGuigan, 18, successfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
He was released on bail until a committal mention on August 21 charged with armed robbery and assault.
His bail conditions include a 9pm to 7am overnight curfew and to comply with directions through the court integrated services program.
On Tuesday: A teenager who got a man to transfer $300 into his bank account at knifepoint has been charged by Warrnambool police with armed robbery.
The 18-year-old went around to the man's home on Sunday night where the victim was in the bath.
He was invited into the home for a talk just before 10.30pm.
The visitor said he had been having spiritual dreams involving rape.
He then allegedly pulled down a beanie to reveal a balaclava, saying he was there to get his revenge and rob the man.
The visitor is then claimed to have produced a yellow 20cm army knife and demanded cash.
The resident didn't have cash, but opened his phone banking and at knife point transferred $300 to the visitor.
The man has been charged with armed robbery and assault.
He will appear in a magistrates court for a bail/remand application on Tuesday.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.