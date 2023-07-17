Woman charged with bashing boyfriend's head into wall banned from city

A 36-year-old woman who allegedly bashed her boyfriend claims she is "battling a spiritual warfare" with him.
The woman, who cannot be named because that would identify the victim, successfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday.
Police told the court the woman was in Hamilton court last week and had two police briefs of evidence adjourned until August 2.
Police allege on October 11 last year there was an incident involving parties known to each other over an alleged debt.
They say the woman threw metal pipes at the complainants "three or four times", who produced a knife and a chainsaw in self-defence.
The woman was charged with intentionally and recklessly causing injury, three counts of unlawful assault, two counts of recklessly causing injury and three counts of discharging a missile.
She claimed to have acted in self-defence.
Police allege on June 7 this year the woman was at home with her boyfriend when she threw a glass bottle at the victim, which hit him in the face causing a laceration to his lip.
She again claims to have acted in self-defence.
The victim declined to provide a statement to police but his version of events was captured on police officers' body-worn cameras.
Police claim the accused is unemployed, a regular user of amphetamine and cannabis and is an alcoholic.
The court heard last Friday about 5pm there was another confrontation after the victim accused the woman of being in another relationship.
She allegedly grabbed the man and smashed his head into a wall three times.
She also grabbed a broom and jabbed him in the face, causing cuts and bleeding.
At 4pm on Saturday there was another argument and police were called.
When they attended at the address, officers found the victim had packed bags to leave and disclosed what happened on Friday.
The woman said the incident didn't happen and the man was a compulsive liar, police said.
Bail was opposed on the grounds the victim was at extreme risk of being assaulted again.
The woman said she was in an "inflamed relationship", she was "battling a spiritual warfare", "spiritual to do with God" and there were "demons involved".
The woman said she and her boyfriend were doing well until he wanted a break and disappeared for two days.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge asked if there was anywhere else the woman could live as that was the only way he was going to grant bail.
He also warned the woman to stop looking at the victim in court or he would consider she was breaching her current intervention order.
"This is about you having nothing to do with him," he told the woman.
Mr Lethbridge told the woman's father his daughter was in a very difficult situation in terms of her liberty after engaging in violence with her boyfriend.
"If I grant bail it will be on the basis she goes nowhere near Hamilton. She must live in Melbourne and obey a curfew.
"If she breaches bail she will remain in custody for many many months. She has to have absolutely nothing to do with the man."
Mr Lethbridge said it was unlikely that if proven the woman would receive a jail term of more than six months and she therefore risked serving longer on remand than she could be expected to be sentenced to serve, if charges were proven.
"You are on the cusp of spending a long time in jail. You must take this seriously if you value your liberty," he told her.
"You are to have nothing to do with your ex-partner, not see him or go within 50 kilometres of Hamilton.
"If you do, you will be on remand for up to six months until these charges get sorted out."
The charges were adjourned for further hearing until August 2.
The woman was bailed with the conditions she not communicate with her partner, not be within 50 kilometres of Hamilton, obey a 10pm to 6am curfew and live near Melbourne.
"You are in a very precarious position," Mr Lethbridge told the woman.
"If you breach these orders you will be in custody and in custody for a long time. You are to have nothing to do with him.
"Block, delete, don't talk to him or you breach your orders and you risk spending the next six months on remand."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.