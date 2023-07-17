The Standard
Warrnambool man, 26, jailed for seven months over tomahawk attack

By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 18 2023 - 8:09am, first published 7:20am
A Warrnambool offender used a tomahawk to attack a man he stole a motorbike from. This is a file image.
An offender who used a tomahawk to attack a man he stole a motorbike from has been jailed for seven months.

