An offender who used a tomahawk to attack a man he stole a motorbike from has been jailed for seven months.
Kenneth Ronald Chittleborough, also known as Baker, 26, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to nine charges.
The charges included theft of a vehicle, recklessly causing injury, recklessly dealing with the proceeds of crime, possessing GHB and five counts of breaching bail.
The offending also breached two existing community corrections orders and Chittleborough still has 73 hours of community work owing.
In rejecting a defence submission that Chittleborough should be put on another corrections order, magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said such orders were not for everybody and the defendant had consistently breached them.
"It's about time he take responsibility for the trajectory of his life," he said.
"He steals someone's property (a motorbike) who then has the temerity to ask for it back and he attacks them with a hammer.
"He's pleaded guilty to the theft of the motorbike and recklessly causing injury.
"The circumstances of the assault are just outrageous. How do you expect people to act when you steal their property?"
Mr Lethbridge said Chittleborough striking the victim with a tomahawk/hammer causing significant injuries was extremely serious.
"Your conduct needs to be denounced in the strongest possible terms," he said.
"You hurt people like this, you go to jail, you go to jail for a long time."
The magistrates said it was time to clean the slate and sentence the defendant for all his past offending.
He jailed Chittleborough for seven months, less the 37 days he had already served in custody.
"At the age of 26 it's about time to sort out what you want to do with your life. There's no reason at all you can't use your brain to your advantage," the magistrate said.
"You are not without abilities, you excel at mathematics. Drugs use is the issue.
"If you do not use (drugs) your prospects of rehabilitation are good, You have got capacity, history and talents.
"When you start using you start offending and start offending in this crazy way, you'll only get more jail time."
Police said Chittleborough was involved in stealing a motorbike.
On March 19 the motorbike owner became aware of where his stolen bike was located.
The owner arrived and was able to identify his motorbike because of the stickers on the bike, despite it having been spray painted green.
There was a fight and in the end the victim took his motorbike back home after Chittleborough suffered facial injuries.
Chittleborough and a co-accused then went to the home of the victim where there was another wrestle and during that fight Chittleborough got hold of a tomahawk-style hammer and hit the victim to his back and ribs causing a large amount of pain.
Chittleborough was arrested hiding under a table and an ambulance had to be called for the victim.
Police raided Chittleborough's home on April 28 and located an extensive amount of professional camera equipment which was found behind a wardrobe.
On May 5 police were called to Gateway Plaza by members of the public due to a drug affected man behaving in an erratic manner.
When Chittleborough was arrested police found 100ml of a clear liquid which tested positive to GHB.
Chittleborough said the GHB was left with him a month ago because he might have had a buyer but the deal fell through.
Chittleborough was also charged with breaching his bail curfew a number of times and committing crimes while on bail.
