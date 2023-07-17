Drink-driver at almost four times the alcohol limit crashes into tree

A Jancourt East farmhand almost four times the alcohol limit has been fined after travelling on the wrong side of the road for 200 metres before losing control and crashing head-on into a tree.
Thomas Hobbs pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to drink driving, careless driving and driving an unregistered tractor.
He was convicted and fined a total of $2000 and his licence was disqualified for 19 months.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge told Hobbs it was a "ridiculously high reading" and warned if drove while disqualified he risked a period of imprisonment.
Police told the court on December 3 last year Hobbs was driving a Ford ute east on the Timboon-Colac Road at Jancourt East.
He drifted over double lines for 200 metres, veered off the road, lost control, skidded and collided head-on with a tree.
Hobbs was not injured.
At 8.10pm police attended and found the young man driving an unregistered red Massey Ferguson tractor.
Hobbs tested positive in a preliminary breath test and later recorded an evidentiary reading of .19.
He told police he was shaken after the collision and had three Jameson drinks before getting the tractor and returning to the accident scene.
Hobbs said he crossed double lines and was "going a bit quick" and was "a bit over", referring to drinking before driving.
Hobbs told the magistrate he hadn't made the best of decisions to drive and he had found being without a licence for the past six months extremely tough.
He is now unemployed and is just helping his father on their farm.
"I was shaking and in shock and had a couple of drinks. It was stupid getting on the tractor," he said.
