A Jancourt East farm hand recorded a reading of .19

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 18 2023 - 7:42am, first published 7:11am
Drink-driver at almost four times the alcohol limit crashes into tree
A Jancourt East farmhand almost four times the alcohol limit has been fined after travelling on the wrong side of the road for 200 metres before losing control and crashing head-on into a tree.

