Cobden will manage netball players' quarters in upcoming rounds as it looks to construct a finals-bound squad capable of pushing for the club's first Hampden open premiership.
With a deep roster and early season unavailability, Bombers open coach Sophie Hinkley has the tough task of finding the right mix of players to deploy during their likely finals run while avoiding over-qualification.
"We probably have seven players qualified as open players and then we'll look who that eighth and ninth are to give us options against different opposition," she said.
Amy Hammond, a former league best and fairest, was Cobden's starting wing attack against North Warrnambool Eagles on Saturday for the first time this season, playing two quarters. She returned from pregnancy mid-season through division one.
She gives us that different dynamic being quick and agile and very clever with ball in hand.- Sophie Hinkley
"I've been really impressed with Amy over the last few weeks," Hinkley said. "She gives us that different dynamic being quick and agile and very clever with ball in hand. She fed really well to the goalers."
Alicia and Sophie Blain's unavailability through injury against the Eagles saw the Bombers utilise several combinations, with Hinkley herself running through centre in a throwback to the 2018 season.
Jessica McGlade, who played a quarter in goal defence against North, is another open grade option, while Molly Hutt is also rotating back through open after a pre-season ankle injury saw her start the year in division one. Hutt, who was goal attack in the Hampden league's 2022 team of the year, played three quarters in both goal attack and goal shooter.
"Molly was outstanding last year," Hinkley said. "It's a great opportunity for me to look at her. Molly's really dominant and communicative on the court so she's really great for us with that connection we need in the attack end." Cobden plays Camperdown at Leura Oval on Saturday.
