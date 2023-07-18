The Standard
Cobden to manage netball players' quarters in lead-up to 2023 finals

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 18 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
Cobden's Amy Hammond looks to feed the ball into the goal circle on Saturday. Picture by Meg Saultry
Cobden's Amy Hammond looks to feed the ball into the goal circle on Saturday. Picture by Meg Saultry

Cobden will manage netball players' quarters in upcoming rounds as it looks to construct a finals-bound squad capable of pushing for the club's first Hampden open premiership.

