Warrnambool's Reid Oval will host Essendon and Geelong in an AFL Women's home-and-away match for a second consecutive season in October.
The AFL dropped its 2023 AFL Women's fixture on Monday afternoon, with the Bombers to host the Cats at Reid Oval in round six.
The game - scheduled for Sunday, October 8 at 1.05pm - follows on from last year's first AFL Women's match played in Warrnambool. The 2023 contest will be broadcast by Channel Seven.
Warrnambool Mayor Cr Debbie Arnott welcomed the news.
"Hosting our first AFLW game was one of the highlights for Warrnambool in 2022," she said. "With over 4500 people through the gates, it was one of the biggest AFLW crowds of the season anywhere in Australia and our region's passion for the sport has been rewarded with another fixture this year.
"Not only can people expect to see a competitive game of footy at a national standard, girls from across our region can see the opportunities that are now available to them."
Geelong earned first bragging rights with a 15-point win against Essendon in 2022, though Bombers coach Natalie Wood, who was raised in Warrnambool, will be keen to avenge that loss.
Both clubs spent time in the Warrnambool community in either the lead up and after their 2022 match, hosting open training sessions and junior clinics.
A 10-round AFL Women's season kicks off on Friday, September 1. Warrnambool export Mat Buck will start his tenure as Carlton coach the following day against Gold Coast.
The AFLW finals series will run for four weeks, culminating in a grand final on Sunday, December 3.
Tickets will go on sale in the coming weeks.
