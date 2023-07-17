The Standard
Warrnambool's Reid Oval to host Essendon, Geelong in AFL Women's match in 2023

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated July 17 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 3:33pm
Geelong's Amy McDonald and Essendon's Stephanie Wales contest the possesion in last year's AFL Women's game held in Warrnambool. Picture by Sean McKenna
Warrnambool's Reid Oval will host Essendon and Geelong in an AFL Women's home-and-away match for a second consecutive season in October.

