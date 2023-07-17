Warrnambool will sweat on the availability of its leading goal kicker ahead of a crunch clash against reigning premier Koroit.
The Blues' centre half forward Harry Ryan sustained a facial injury in their round 13 loss to Camperdown on Saturday. Blues senior coach Dan O'Keefe said Ryan was awaiting news from a surgeon.
"He got a knee or leg to the face," O'Keefe said. "We're just going to see how his cheek and his eye pulls up. We're a bit concerned but we'll see how we go."
A stint on the sideline for Ryan would be a blow for Warrnambool, who sit two-and-a-half games outside the top five with five rounds remaining. They are also in need of arresting a worrying goal-kicking trend which saw the team lose a third game this year due to a lopsided goal-to-point ratio (7.22 against the Magpies).
Ryan has enjoyed a strong 2023 campaign after becoming the Blues' main focus up forward following captain Sam Cowling's move to defence.
He has kicked 20 goals playing 12 of a possible 13 games, with a season-high four goals against Hamilton in round six. He represented the Hampden league in its under 23 interleague match last month.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.