Warrnambool's Harry Ryan injured in round 13 clash against Camperdown, awaiting news from surgeon

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated July 17 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
Warrnambool's Harry Ryan, pictured during the Hampden league's interleague match last month, suffered a facial injury on Saturday against Camperdown. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Warrnambool's Harry Ryan, pictured during the Hampden league's interleague match last month, suffered a facial injury on Saturday against Camperdown. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Warrnambool will sweat on the availability of its leading goal kicker ahead of a crunch clash against reigning premier Koroit.

