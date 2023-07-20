A cabinet that cost $150 has been transformed into an art gallery.
Rusty Spanner Studio owner Chelsea Pope will launch the Terang Tiny Art Gallery on Saturday, July 22 at 11am.
Pope said the display would showcase south-west artists' work in a different way - the public have to open up doors and draws to see what's inside.
"It holds that idea of discovering something or not seeing it (the works) when you first walk in," she said.
The first four creatives being featured are artist Jess Fowler, potter Chris Inglis, multimedia artist, poet, painter and songwriter Jackie Nowell and Tranquil Cove Silver Studio jeweller Sarah Vickers.
Pope said she hoped to change the artists each month and welcomed anyone interested in being showcased.
She said the idea came from a piece she created about colonialism.
"It's a really special piece I absolutely love and I thought if I have it in the shop for sale it's just going to disappear," Pope said.
"You wouldn't even notice it or see it so I was like it needs its own little gallery."
Pope said she had a discussion with another artist about what an art space was.
"I thought 'could it be nana's old kitchen cabinet'," she said.
She bought a 1.7 by 1.3 metre cabinet from a buy swap sell group for $150 and spruced it up with a lick of paint and some lights.
Pope has run Rusty Spanner Studio for almost two years with her works focussed on using recycled materials.
"Having my shop was a dream, but I always thought it would be like a retirement plan sort of thing," Pope said.
"Then I was in a job I was unhappy in and I thought 'I'm going to give this shop thing a go'."
