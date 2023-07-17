Inside Racing: Boost for Ryan stables, Warrnambool jockey keeps busy

TWO former Godolphin-trained horses have found new homes at the stables of Warrnambool trainer Simon Ryan after being sold at the Inglis Digital early July auction last week.
Character has won six of his 28 starts including two at Group 2 level while Anarya is the winner of two of her ten starts.
Ryan said Character and Anarya are well credentialed and should give his stable a big boost.
"A long time loyal client purchased both horses for us," Ryan said.
"I'm just hoping the change in environment will help both horses. Character has run some really nice races against strong opposition. I was really interested in Character because he's related to Tarquin which we raced with success.
"We'll just put Character in the paddock for a few days before getting him ready for some races. Anarya will head to the paddock for a good break. She's shown above average ability from limited starts."
Character was sold for $150,000 while Anarya made $30,000.
Hard working Warrnambool based jockey Harry Grace has seen plenty of the countryside over the last fortnight. Grace,24, rode at Flemington on Saturday before heading back to Warrnambool on Saturday night and then ventured to Bordertown for three rides on Sunday.
"I've been kept really busy over the last few weeks," Grace said. "I've ridden a few winners which has made all the work more enjoyable. I think I've done more than 9000 klms in the car over the last fortnight but I'm not complaining. Owners and trainers are noticing my commitment which is what it's all about. I'm starting to pick up more outside riders from trainers and owners who I had never ridden for before. It's all a matter of just rolling up the sleeves and doing the hard yards. I'm still riding track-work at Warrnambool each morning in between my race day commitments."
Grace, who has ridden 42 winners is hoping to get up near 50 winners before this racing season comes to a close on July 31.
"I've received plenty of support from trainers, especially from Warrnambool," he said. "I would love to ride 50 winners for the season. Tom Dabernig has been great and I would have to say Rolls trained by Maddie Raymond is my favourite horse. From seven rides on Rolls I've had two wins and being in the place-getters stall on the other five occasions. He's just such an honest horse. I'll never forget Rolls gave me my biggest race win when we won the Warrnambool Cup. I think he's running around again at Caulfield this Saturday and I've been booked for the ride."
Grace's winner at Bordertown was for Adelaide trainer Andrew Clarken.
Top class jumper Saunter Boy is heading to the spelling paddock following his unplaced run in the Drechsler Hurdle at Pakenham on Sunday. The winner of 11 of his 17 jumps starts Saunter Boy finished in fifth spot in the Drechsler.
Declan Maher, who oversees the training of the jumpers for the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace training operation said the ten-year-old deserved a break after a long campaign.
"Saunter Boy has been in work since September," Maher said. "He's has a long campaign. The race we set Saunter Boy for in this preparation was the Galleywood Hurdle and he won that race. He'll have a good break now and get set for jumps races next season."
Imported jumper Stern Idol scored a 20 length victory to take out the Mosstrooper Steeplechase at Pakenham on Sunday and Maher said the six-year-old will now be set for the $150,000 Crisp Steeplechase at Sandown on August 6.
"It was a super win by Stern Idol in the Mosstrooper and a great ride by Willie McCarthy," he said. "Stern Idol can improve on the back of his Mosstrooper win. He's only had a handful of jumps starts in Australia. The Crisp is over 4200 metres and I'm confident he'll be able to run out that distance. I'm sure he'll come back an even better jumper next season once he has this year under his belt."
Maher, who trains Nelson in his own right was happy with the performance of the eight-year-old to run second in a maiden steeplechase.
"We'll go down the path of running Nelson in the Great Western Steeplechase," he said. "It's a race I would love to win as it has so much history connected to it."
The Great Western Steeplechase will be run at Coleraine on August 13.
Jockey Paul Gatt has pleaded guilty to a whip infringement following his ride on Meg's Magic at Geelong on Friday. Stewards found Gatt used his whip eight times prior to the 100 metre mark. His suspension commences at midnight on July 23 which is at the conclusion of a suspension he incurred from Pakenham on July 8 and expires July 31. Stewards took into account his guilty plea before handing down its eight meeting penalty. Fellow hoop Jarrod Lorensini will spend eight meetings on the sidelines and is $200 lighter in the pocket after pleading guilty to a whip infringement after his ride on Kiso at Murtoa on Saturday. Lorensini starts his suspension at midnight on July 24 and ends it at midnight on August 1.
Jamaea, a star race filly in Sydney over the last couple of seasons is the latest high profile lot earmarked for sale with the Inglis Digital late July auction. Off the back of recent outstanding results for fillies and mares selling through Inglis Digital including Another Award ($1.200,000), Daises ($920,000), More Aspen ($720,000), Literary Magnate ($640,000), She's All Class ($620,000), Not Guilty ($480,000), Upside ($450,000).
Off the back of those outstanding results Jamaea's connections have opted to offer their star mare for public auction on the online platform. A dual Group 2 winner with earnings over $1m, Jamaea proved herself one of the best 2yos of her generation, a crop that included the likes of Anamoe, Home Affairs, Stay Inside, Captivant, Artorious and Profiteer etc.
Entries for the sale close at midnight on July 19.
