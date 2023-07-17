Inside Racing: Boost for Ryan stables, Warrnambool jockey keeps busy

"I've been kept really busy over the last few weeks," Grace said. "I've ridden a few winners which has made all the work more enjoyable. I think I've done more than 9000 klms in the car over the last fortnight but I'm not complaining. Owners and trainers are noticing my commitment which is what it's all about. I'm starting to pick up more outside riders from trainers and owners who I had never ridden for before. It's all a matter of just rolling up the sleeves and doing the hard yards. I'm still riding track-work at Warrnambool each morning in between my race day commitments."