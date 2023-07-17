Portland will remain in the Hampden league in 2024 after a "player-driven" decision saw it reject an offer to move to a new South Australian-governed league.
Tigers president Troy Bannam said it was pleasing to hear players had a desire to play at the highest level possible.
"It was really driven by our players which was great," Bannam told The Standard. "The perception was it would have been a lesser league, I suppose and all the players wanted to play at the highest level that was available."
The club, which joined the Hampden league from the Western Border league in 2013, held an open meeting on June 7 to hear from South Australian National Football League officials before deliberating and making a final decision.
SAFNL had proposed an eight-team league, which also included South Gambier, West Gambier, East Gambier, North Gambier, Casterton-Sandford, Millicent and Penola. Hamilton Kangaroos had initially been contacted about a new league, but did not proceed with further discussions.
Bannam said the early nature of SANFL's proposal meant there was "a few gaps or holes" in its proposal.
"No-ones fault, it was just early but a lot of things had to line up for it all to come off," Bannam said. "There was a few clubs who might not have had all the sides.
"There was a lot of unknowns. In hindsight SANFL was forced to try and make a decision and get some legs going or some clubs going. Trying to fit it into eight or 12 weeks to make a decision, it just wasn't the right fit of the Portland footy club at the moment.
"We just need to have stability and knowing every week everyone is going to get a game of footy and a game of netball."
Bannam, who will step down as president at the end of the year, said a timely decision was needed to give the club room to secure key personnel for future roles, including its senior coaching role, with Jarrod Holt to also finish at the end of the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.