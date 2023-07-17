The Standard
Portland Football Netball Club to remain in Hampden league competition in 2024

Meg Saultry
Meg Saultry
Updated July 17 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 12:54pm
Portland Tigers has decided to remain in the Hampden Football Netball League in 2024. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Portland will remain in the Hampden league in 2024 after a "player-driven" decision saw it reject an offer to move to a new South Australian-governed league.

