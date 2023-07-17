Incoming Brierly-Christ Church senior coach Rodney Roberts will utilise all of his experience and knowledge to steer the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one outfit into the future.
The highly-regarded Bulls stalwart has signed on as coach, replacing Lachi Rooke in the role, just days after the announcement former premiership player Campbell Love will captain the division one team.
Champion player Mark Murphy is expected to play on at this stage.
Roberts, a former president of the club who has been actively involved in junior coaching both with the Bulls and with the association, said he was excited to land the role and help develop the list.
He admitted it wasn't always the plan to enter the senior coaching ranks so soon.
"It probably wasn't something I originally thought I'd do this year at all, maybe in a couple of years but it's brought things forward I guess," he said.
"I was planning on maybe finishing up playing cricket and then looking at it (coaching).
"I'm excited though to give it a go. We've always had a really good junior program at Brierly and had a young (division one) side last year, but we were probably missing that middle-aged tier.
"We've recruited a couple in that bracket which is good and I guess the feeling is we've covered all age groups now in terms of our senior side and more specifically in our division one team."
We'll look to have a lot of fun at the club and making sure we're blooding these juniors and working closely with them.- Rodney Roberts
The Warrnambool-based real estate agent said he was looking to help develop the juniors and use his experience to his advantage as well instil a culture of fun and unity.
"I coached senior cricket in the old Grassmere league but that was a long time ago and played division one with Dennington and won some premierships in the early 2000s so I've been around a while I guess," he said.
"For me it'll just be about topping off what Lachi Rooke did last year, we've got a few recruits with experience but we'll look to have a lot of fun at the club and making sure we're blooding these juniors and working closely with them."
He added the division one team would be quite youthful this season.
"They got a fair go last year too so we'll keep working with our young players, getting them up to div one standard," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.