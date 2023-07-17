The Standard
Home/Sport/Cricket

Brierly-Christ Church signs club stalwart Rodney Roberts as senior coach for season 2023-24

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 17 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brierly-Christ Church stalwart Rodney Roberts has signed as senior coach for season 2023-24. Picture by Anthony Brady
Brierly-Christ Church stalwart Rodney Roberts has signed as senior coach for season 2023-24. Picture by Anthony Brady

Incoming Brierly-Christ Church senior coach Rodney Roberts will utilise all of his experience and knowledge to steer the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one outfit into the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.