Portland man, 23, jailed after pleading guilty to striking victims with hammer over drug debt

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated July 17 2023 - 1:29pm, first published 12:03pm
Wilson Reiri, 23, of Portland, has been jailed for four-and-a-half-years after pleading guilty to striking a man and a woman with a hammer last year.
A 23-year-old Portland man has been jailed after admitting to "shattering" a man's nose with a hammer over a supposed $20 drug debt.

