Opportunity of a lifetime for Koroit woman in Fiji

Snorkelling with manta rays and monitoring the health of coral nurseries in Fiji are all in a day's work for Koroit's Ellie McCosh.
The 23-year-old, who completed an environmental science degree at Deakin University's Warrnambool campus, is the dive manager at Barefoot Manta Island Resort on Drawaqua Island.
She also works with a group of marine biologists monitoring marine life, the coral nurseries and regularly talks to university students studying environmental science who visit the island.
This is through her work at the Drawaqa Marine Conservation Trust, which is a registered not-for-profit organisation.
It's a dream come true for Ms McCosh.
"I love it," she said.
"Manta rays are amazing creatures."
Ms McCosh said some of the manta rays measured up to four metres.
The marine biologists track their movements and monitor how interacting with humans impacts them.
At Barefoot Manta Island's sister resort, guests are able to feed bull sharks.
She said this was a great experience because it helped educate people about sharks.
"It's interesting to show people that they're only interested in eating the fish - they have no desire to cause us any harm," she said.
Ms McCosh said she learnt about studying marine biology at an open day at Deakin when she was in year 12.
"Growing up on the coast, I loved spending time at the beach," she said.
"I went to the open day and learnt about the course and all the opportunities."
Ms McCosh said after completing her degree, she moved to Airlie Beach with friends.
"I decided to take my friend scuba diving because she had never been," Ms McCosh said.
"I thought the divers had a really cool job and I got talking to them."
She secured a job with Reef Safari Diving.
This led to finding out about the opportunity to work in Fiji with the company.
Ms McCosh said she would encourage other people with an interest in the ocean to consider a career in marine biology.
"It's so interesting," she said.
Ms McCosh has a contract until November and hasn't decided what the future might hold for her next.
But she knows it will be somewhere on the coast.
