The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Opportunity of a lifetime for Koroit woman in Fiji

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated July 21 2023 - 10:20am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit's Ellie McCosh is a dive instructor in Fiji and helps with marine life conservation.
Koroit's Ellie McCosh is a dive instructor in Fiji and helps with marine life conservation.

"Manta rays are amazing creatures."

- Ellie McCosh

Snorkelling with manta rays and monitoring the health of coral nurseries in Fiji are all in a day's work for Koroit's Ellie McCosh.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.