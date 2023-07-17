UPDATED, Monday, 3.25pm:
A $20,000 Holden ute stolen from the Terang Racing Club has been located by police.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Matthew Laxton said officers attended at a Terang residential address on Monday morning where the stolen white 2012 Holden Colorado dual cab utility was recovered.
He said other items taken in the racecourse burglary, including a range of tools, were also found.
"Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is requested to contact the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," Sergeant Laxton said.
Earlier: A white Holden Colorado dual cab utility filled with tools has been stolen from the Terang Racing Club overnight Sunday.
Detective Senior Constable David Hughson, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said entry was forced into the race club workshop and keys were removed from a lock box.
The white 2012 Holden Colorado dual cab with a dark grey steel tray has registration plates ZVI-785.
"Offenders have loaded the ute with tools from the workshop, including two Stihl chainsaws, Makita cordless tools, impact drills, whipper snippers and 400 litres of fuel was also stolen from a tank," he said.
"We are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for this vehicle and if anyone sees it immediately report to the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00."
In a separate case, Colac police are on the lookout for a silver LandCruiser utility stolen from a farm near Cressy.
Detective Senior Constable Michael Palmer, of the Colac police crime investigation unit, said the ute was stolen between 7.30pm Sunday evening and 12.15 am early Monday morning from a farm shed off the Hamilton Highway.
The Toyota LandCruiser utility had farm machinery attached which has been found discarded.
The total value of the ute and machinery is $65,000.
The stolen ute is described as a silver 2007 Toyota LandCruiser with a dark tray.
The registration plate number is 1RB-7CG.
DEtective Senior Constable Palmer said it is believed the same utility was involved in a hit-run vehicle collision near Hesse, about 10 kilometers west of Iverleigh, at 5am.
"The vehicle was last seen heading east on the Hamilton Highway and is still missing," he said.
Police suspect there had to be at least two people involved in the theft at the isolated rural area.
