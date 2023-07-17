The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

A Holden utility and tools were stolen from Terang Racing Club

AT
By Andrew Thomson
July 18 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The stolen white 2012 Holden Colorado dual cab utility has been located. This is a file image.
The stolen white 2012 Holden Colorado dual cab utility has been located. This is a file image.

UPDATED, Tuesday, 9.30am:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.