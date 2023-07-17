Greater Western Victoria Rebels draft prospect Luamon Lual says he will always treasure the lifelong friendships he made at the recently concluded under 18 national championships after receiving a top honour.
The South Warrnambool speedster, who is being monitored closely by AFL recruiters ahead of the draft and is regarded as one of the Coates Talent League's best small defenders, was duly recognised for his immense contribution to the Vic Country team, by being named the 2023 Richard Embleton 'Team Spirit' recipient.
The award, named after the long-term trainer and Vic Country staff member, is given to the player judged to have best upheld the Vic Country values throughout the championships.
Lual, who is in year 12 at Emmanuel College, said he was humbled to have been recognised for his contribution and dedication to the program.
"It's such an honourable feeling to have that award for such a highly respected person like Richard," he said. "To be a person that is well respected by my teammates and coaches is awesome.
"It's a privilege. I'm really happy with that."
The dashing defender said it was an honour to pull on the jumper and forge new friendships as well as represent the south-west region.
"I really enjoyed the experience, I loved every bit of the championships," he said. "I loved the friendships I created with the guys in the group having spent the past month together. Getting to share that experience alongside George (Stevens) and Finn (O'Sullivan), as well as some of the Rebels boys was awesome.
"I thought I had a consistent championships personally, but there's always room for improvement which is a good thing.
"Even just seeing that next level. You have to be a lot cleaner and switched on and have more pride in your disposals. I loved it."
He said he was looking forward to finishing the season off strongly at Coates Talent League level ahead of the draft and hoped to get "a game or two" in for South Warrnambool if the schedule allows.
"I'll focus on the Rebels and hopefully play a game or two for South Warrnambool," he said. "I grew up playing there (at South Warrnambool) and haven't had a chance to play this year and it could be a great way to finish what could be my last season there."
